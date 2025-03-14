Amid Funding Cuts, Johns Hopkins Slashes 2K Jobs

Johns Hopkins University has begun laying off more than 2,000 workers in 44 countries after losing some $800 million in federal funding under the Trump administration. Nearly half of the university's total revenue last year came from federal funds, including $365 million from the US Agency for International Development, now being dismantled, per the New York Times . The university said it received federal grants for efforts "to care for mothers and infants, fight disease, provide clean drinking water, and advance countless other critical, lifesaving efforts around the world."

With the money now gone, the university is forced to eliminate 1,975 positions in 44 countries and 247 in the US. Another 78 domestic workers and 29 international workers will be furloughed, according to a statement. This marks the most layoffs in the history of the university, "one of the country's leading centers of scientific research," per the Times. It's where CPR was invented and water purification made possible, reports the Washington Post. Affected workers hail from the School of Public Health, its medical school, and the public health nonprofit, Jhpiego, the university said.

This means research studies could be ended and labs closed. The university is currently running 600 clinical trials. Richard Chaisson, who was leading an effort to combat the spread of tuberculosis, says "state-of-the-art diagnostic testing plus experimental tests that could help save thousands of lives" are "now turned off," per the Post. The university, which receives $1 billion in annual funding from the National Institutes of Health, also stands to lose more than $200 million a year if the administration succeeds in slashing NIH research money, per the Post. Johns Hopkins is part of a federal lawsuit challenging the planned cuts. (More Johns Hopkins University stories.)