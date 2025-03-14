Canada Gets a New Leader Today

Canada will get a new prime minister Friday—and the country could have its third one of the year by the end of next month. Mark Carney will be sworn in at a ceremony in Ottawa at 11am Eastern after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his resignation official, the CBC reports. Carney, who turns 60 on Sunday, won a landslide victory in the Liberal Party's leadership election. After he becomes the country's 24th prime minister, he is expected to name a Cabinet much smaller than Trudeau's, though ministers leading the response to President Trump's tariffs, including Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, are expected to keep their jobs, reports CTV News.

Relations with the US. Carney won the leadership election after arguing that his experience made him the best person to take on Trump, reports Reuters. He said Wednesday that he will meet the president, who talks almost daily about annexing Canada, when "there is respect for Canadian sovereignty."