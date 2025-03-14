Air Canada Is Sorry About Israel Problem on Maps

Air Canada has apologized for an in-flight display map that showed a Middle East without Israel. The airline deactivated the map display in its Boeing 737 fleet this week after a passenger complained that the map labeled the area as "Palestinian Territories," CNN reports. In response to a post on X with a photo of the map, Air Canada said it had been made aware of a "display issue." The airline said the in-flight entertainment system that included the map was produced by French company Thales, which used a map produced by another company. The airline and Thales said Thursday that the issue had been resolved and new maps would be rolled out Friday.

"It was brought to the attention of Air Canada that the interactive map on its Boeing 737 fleet did not consistently portray certain Middle Eastern boundaries, including those of the State of Israel, at all amplification levels," the companies said in a joint statement. "Air Canada's policy in general is to display only city names on the maps in its aircraft, and the configuration on this particular system was not compliant with this policy." After a similar issue with its in-flight maps in September, JetBlue said the maps had been provided by a third party and it had decided, "after a careful review," to switch vendors, the Times of Israel reports. (More Air Canada stories.)