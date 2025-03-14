Senator Who Was Part of the 'Stupid Party' Dies at 93

Former US Sen. Alan Simpson, a political legend whose quick wit bridged partisan gaps in the years before today's political acrimony, has died at 93. Simpson died Friday after suffering a broken hip in December, per a statement from his family and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, a group of museums where he was a board member for 56 years. Along with former Vice President Dick Cheney, Simpson was a towering Republican figure from Wyoming. Unlike Cheney, however, Simpson was famous for his humor, per the AP. "We have two political parties in this country: the Stupid Party and the Evil Party. I belong to the Stupid Party," was among Simpson's many well-known quips.

GOP cred: A political moderate by current standards, Simpson's three terms as senator from 1979 to 1997 covered the GOP's rejuvenation under President Reagan. Simpson played a key role rallying GOP senators around the party's legislative agenda as a top Senate leader. He was better known, though, for holding his own views, with sometimes caustic certainty.