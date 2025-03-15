UK Leader to Putin: Prove You're Serious About Peace

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told allies to "keep the pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin to back a ceasefire in Ukraine , hailing Ukraine as the "party of peace." The AP reports Starmer said In his opening remarks during a virtual summit of the "coalition of the willing" on Saturday that Putin will "sooner or later" have to "come to the table." The call is expected to delve into how countries can help Ukraine militarily and financially while gauging support for any future possible peacekeeping mission in the event Putin backs a cessation of hostilities. Around 25 countries and officials from NATO and the European Union are set to take part.

"My feeling is that sooner or later, he's going to have to come to the table and engage in serious discussion, but—this is a big but for us this morning in our meeting—we can't sit back and simply wait for that to happen," Starmer said. "I think that means strengthening Ukraine so they can defend themselves, and strengthening, obviously, in terms of military capability, in terms of funding, in terms of the provision of further support from all of us to Ukraine." Saturday's meeting takes place in the wake of a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has backed. Putin has indicated that he supports a truce in principle but has set out a host of details that need to be clarified before agreeing to a ceasefire. After the meeting, Starmer said, "We agreed that now the ball was in Russia's court, and President Putin must prove he is serious about peace and sign up to a ceasefire on equal terms."

The US, which has shifted its approach on the war since the return of President Trump to the White House, is not represented at the meeting. The change of approach relative to that taken by former President Biden became particularly notable after Trump clashed with Zelensky on Feb. 28 in the Oval Office. Trump voiced optimism Friday that Putin, who met with a US envoy earlier in the week, will back a ceasefire. "I'm getting from the standpoint about a ceasefire and ultimately a deal some pretty good vibes coming out of Russia," he said. But Starmer said that if Putin wants peace, he needs to "stop his barbaric attacks" on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire.