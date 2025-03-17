Former Congresswoman Is Dying, Has Last Message for America

Mia Love, who became the first Black Republican woman in Congress when she was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, is dying, and has taken to one of the newspapers from her home state of Utah to share an open letter with the country. Love, who was voted out of office in 2018 and went on to be a commentator for CNN, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in 2022, People reports. Earlier this month, Love's family announced that the cancer was no longer responding to treatment, the Hill reported at the time. In the Deseret News, Love, 49, writes that she wants "to say thank you and express my living wish for you and the America I know."