Man Rescued After 94 Days Adrift: 'I Didn't Want to Die'

He planned to be gone for two weeks. Instead, for 94 days, Maximo Napa floated on the Pacific Ocean, not a soul in sight. Ten days after setting out from southern Peru on Dec. 7, the fisherman was caught in a current and bad weather, which carried his boat—lacking a radio beacon—onto the high seas. With dwindling supplies, he survived on rainwater and cockroaches, birds, turtles—whatever he could find, per CBS News . And he thought of his mother and his 2-month-old granddaughter back at home. It was enough that the 61-year-old survived a few weeks until Christmas, and then a few months more. Finally, on Tuesday, he was saved.

An Ecuadoran vessel some 680 miles off the coast of northern Peru spotted Napa's boat and pulled him to safety, reports the BBC. The Peruvian Navy made the announcement Saturday as Napa was released from a hospital in Paita, where he'd been reunited with a brother. He'd been found dehydrated and in critical condition. However, Navy port captain Jorge Gonzalez said he appeared "in good physical condition" and able to walk by himself, per CBS.

Napa's daughter said the family "never gave up hope of finding him," per CBS. But Napa's mother, Elena, said hope was vanishing, per the BBC. Peru's maritime patrols had searched the coast for weeks without luck, per the New York Post. But "I didn't want to die, for my mother," Napa said, per CBS. "I have a two-month-old granddaughter—I clung to that." In addition to celebrating his "miracle" rescue, Napa's family plans to hold a celebration in honor of his birthday, which passed while he was at sea. Napa, who'd rationed his food, said he was able to eat only a small cookie that day, and went without food for his last 15 days at sea, per the BBC. (More rescue stories.)