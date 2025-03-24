First Black Republican Woman Elected to Congress Dead at 49

Former US Rep. Mia Love of Utah, a daughter of Haitian immigrants who became the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, died Sunday, the AP reports. She was 49. Love's family posted news of her death on Love's X account. She had undergone recent treatment for brain cancer and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial at Duke University's brain tumor center. Her daughter said earlier this month that the former lawmaker was no longer responding to treatment . Love died at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, according to a statement posted by the family.

"With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully," her family said. "We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences." Utah Gov. Spencer Cox referred to Love as a "true friend." "Her legacy of service inspired all who knew her," Cox said in a statement. "We pray for her family and mourn with them." Love entered politics in 2003 after winning a seat on the city council in Saratoga Springs, a growing community about 30 miles south of Salt Lake City. She later became the city's mayor, and was elected to Congress in 2014.

She was briefly considered a rising star within the GOP and she kept her distance from Donald Trump, who was unpopular with many Utah voters, while he was running for president ahead of the 2016 election. She ultimately released a statement saying definitively that she would not vote for Trump. She continued to try to separate herself from Trump while seeking a third term in 2018, but lost to her Democratic opponent. After Trump was re-elected in November, Love, who served as a political commentator on CNN and as a fellow at the University of Sydney after exiting politics, said she was "OK with the outcome" and felt his policies were likely to benefit all Americans. (She had a final message for America in her last days.)