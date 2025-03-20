Feds End Project Tracking Kidnapped Ukrainian Kids

Funding for a project to track Russian war crimes in Ukraine—including the kidnapping of tens of thousands of children—was abruptly cut off by the Trump administration last month, and lawmakers worry that the data has been lost. In a Tuesday letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a bipartisan group of 17 lawmakers expressed concern that a database tracking more than 30,000 abducted children may have been deleted, the New York Times reports.

The lawmakers said the State Department and Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab "had been preserving evidence of abducted children from Ukraine it had identified, to be shared with Europol and the government of Ukraine to secure their return."