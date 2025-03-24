Iceland's Children's Minister: Yes, I Had a Baby With Teen

Iceland's children's minister resigned Sunday after it was revealed she had a child with a teenager 35 years ago. At the time, Ásthildur Lóa Thórsdóttir was 23 and the father was 16; the two met at a church youth group when the boy was 15, the AP reports. Iceland's age of consent is 15, but laws restrict relationships between adults and teenagers if the adult is a teacher, employer, or mentor of the teen. Thórsdóttir said in a statement that she had been only a member of the church group, not a leader of it, and that "Relationships between people of that age were not at all uncommon, even if they were not desirable." But the BBC reports she was a counselor for the group when the two met.