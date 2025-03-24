Somebody Is Missing From the Sweet 16

After a busy week of March Madness basketball, the men's Sweet 16 is set—and it's a not-too-surprising set of teams. For the first time since 2007, no team seeded No. 11 or worse has made the cut, reports USA Today. In other words, "no Cinderella story happening in these parts," writes Jordan Mendoza.

Not that there hasn't been drama: On Sunday, 12th-seeded Colorado State nearly knocked off No. 4 Maryland, but a buzzer-beater by Terrapins freshman Derik Queen gave his team a 72-71 win, per the Athletic. Watch it here.