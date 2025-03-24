Somebody Is Missing From the Sweet 16

It's Cinderella: No men's seeds worse than No. 11 make the cut for first time in 18 years
Posted Mar 24, 2025 7:51 AM CDT

After a busy week of March Madness basketball, the men's Sweet 16 is set—and it's a not-too-surprising set of teams. For the first time since 2007, no team seeded No. 11 or worse has made the cut, reports USA Today. In other words, "no Cinderella story happening in these parts," writes Jordan Mendoza.

  • Not that there hasn't been drama: On Sunday, 12th-seeded Colorado State nearly knocked off No. 4 Maryland, but a buzzer-beater by Terrapins freshman Derik Queen gave his team a 72-71 win, per the Athletic. Watch it here.

  • Women: The women's side has not seen any major upsets, either, notes the AP, as the second round continues on Monday. The full schedule of games is here.
  • Brackets: Heading into Sunday, the NCAA tracked only three perfect brackets remaining on the men's side, and all went bust during the day. On the women's side, 141 perfect brackets remained heading into Monday.
(More March Madness stories.)

