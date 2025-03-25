Sinkhole Appears in an Instant, Swallows Motorcyclist

A 65-foot-wide sinkhole that abruptly swallowed a motorcyclist on a Seoul street on Monday evening did so fatally, South Korean officials say. A motorcyclist in his 30s was found dead in the sinkhole midday Tuesday, per Gangdong fire station chief Kim Chang Seob, who said the man was discovered still wearing his helmet and boots. Rescue teams used excavators and shovels to locate his body; they found his Japanese motorcycle and mobile phone prior to reaching him, reports the AP .

The BBC reports the moment the sinkhole opened was captured on dashcam video and shows a white vehicle in front of the motorcycle narrowly escape. NBC News describes the car as "jolt[ing] violently as its rear wheels barely avoided the chasm"; the female driver suffered minor injuries. Kim said there were 2,000 tons of soil and water mixed inside the 65-foot-deep hole, and that "It was only after draining the area and deploying heavy equipment to remove the soil that we were able to locate the man." The cause of the sinkhole is under investigation. (A sinkhole claimed a life in Japan earlier this year.) (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)