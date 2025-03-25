JD Vance Is Going to Greenland

Tensions around a planned trip to Greenland by Usha Vance and two top American officials are unlikely to be eased by the news that Vance's husband has decided to come along. In a video posted on X Tuesday afternoon, Vice President JD Vance said he was visiting Greenland to "check out" the country's security, the Washington Post reports. "There was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself," said Vance, who recently accused Greenland of "not being a good ally" and said the US may need to "take more territorial interest in Greenland."

"Speaking for President Trump, we want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland because we think it's important to protecting the security of the entire world," Vance said in the Tuesday video. He plans to visit Pituffik Space Base, a Space Force outpost in northwest Greenland, with national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the AP reports. Usha Vance had been scheduled to visit historic sites and attend Greenland's national dogsled race, but the White House says the itinerary has changed and both Vances will visit the Space Force base, reports NPR.

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede has described the visit as "aggressive." In a Facebook post Monday night, Greenland's government said it had "not extended any invitations for any visits, neither private nor official," adding: "The present government is a caretaker government awaiting the formation of a new government coalition and we have kindly requested all countries to respect this process." Egede has strongly criticized Trump's remarks about taking over Greenland, as has Democratic Party Leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who is expected to replace Egede when a new coalition is sworn in, the Globe and Mail reports.