Trump Signs Executive Order on Elections Overhaul

President Trump signed a sweeping executive action Tuesday to overhaul elections in the US, including requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and demanding that all ballots be received by Election Day. The order says the US has failed "to enforce basic and necessary election protections" and calls on states to work with federal agencies to share voter lists and prosecute election crimes. It threatens to pull federal funding from states where election officials who don't comply. Trump says more election actions will be taken in the coming weeks.

The move, which is likely to face swift challenges from voting rights organizations, is consistent with Trump's long history of railing against election processes, the AP reports. He often claims elections are being rigged, even before the results are known, and has waged battles against certain voting methods since he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden and falsely blamed it on widespread fraud.