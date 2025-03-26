South Korea's Wildfires Are 'Rewriting the Record Books'

Wildfires are infrequent in South Korea—but the ones burning there now in the country's southern regions have been labeled the deadliest ever. The fires, which CNN reports began last Friday from a spark from a lawn mower, have destroyed an ancient temple and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands; as of Wednesday, they've killed 24 people and destroyed more than 300 structures, with about 43,000 acres of land consumed. That reportedly makes the fires the third-biggest on record, reports the AP . The BBC reports most of the victims are said to be in their 60s and 70s.

Acting President Han Duck-soo didn't mince words, per the AP: "Damages are snowballing. There are concerns that we'll have wildfire damages that we've never experienced, so we have to concentrate all our capabilities to put out the wildfires in the rest of this week." He added that they're "rewriting the record books for the worst wildfires in our nation's history," per the BBC. Some 4,650 firefighters, soldiers, and other personnel are working to contain them in the face of strong winds, though some rain—a third of an inch at most—is expected Thursday.

Fires remain active in several areas, including Yeongdeok and near the Hahoe folk village, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that dates to the 14th century. Historical structures, like the seventh-century Gounsa temple, suffered significant damage. The blaze destroyed more than half of the temple's structures, including what are thought of as two national treasures: a pavilion-shaped building that sits on a stream and a Joseon Dynasty structure built in 1904. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)