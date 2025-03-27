Judge: Lack of AC in Texas Prisons Is 'Unconstitutional'

A federal judge on Wednesday found the extreme heat in Texas prisons is "plainly unconstitutional," but declined to order the state to immediately start installing air conditioning, which could cost billions. The ruling affirmed claims brought by advocates of people incarcerated in Texas, where summer heat routinely soars above 100 degrees Fahrenheit for weeks, the AP reports. But they will have to continue pressing their lawsuit later in a trial. The lawsuit argues the hot conditions in the state facilities amount to cruel and unusual punishment, and seeks to force the state to install air conditioning.

Texas has more than 130,000 people serving time in prisons, more than any state in the US. Only about a third of roughly 100 prison units are fully air conditioned and the rest have either partial or no electrical cooling.