Zelensky: Putin 'Will Die Soon'

As translated via NBC News, the comment came as Zelensky spoke about how he thinks the 72-year-old Putin is afraid of losing power. "This depends on the stability in the society but also on his age," he said, before making his prediction about an imminent death. In the broader interview, Zelensky urged the US and the West to keep the Russian leader politically isolated. Both Fox News and Newsweek note that Putin is routinely the subject of rumors about his health, all of which are just as routinely shot down by the Kremlin.