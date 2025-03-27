The Top 10 Donors in the 2024 Election

It's no secret that Elon Musk dumped millions of dollars into the 2024 campaign of President Trump and others, but now there's more of a peg on the total. OpenSecrets says the DOGE chief forked over more than $290 million to GOP candidates, PACs, and other outside spending groups, but there were five others who broke the $100 million mark as well, including banking heir Timothy Mellon, who came in a somewhat-distant second with nearly $200 million in donations. Of the top 10 on OpenSecrets' list, only two donors are deemed "solidly Democratic/liberal"—former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz. Here are the top 10 donors, along with the amounts they contributed to 2024 campaign committees and independent expenditure groups:
- Elon Musk, $291.5M
- Timothy Mellon, $197M
- Miriam Adelson, $148.3M
- Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, $143.5M
- Kenneth C. Griffin, $108.4M
- Jeffrey and Janine Yass, $101.1M
- Paul Singer, $66.8M
- Mike Bloomberg, $64.3M
- Dustin Moskovitz, $50.7M
- Marc Andreessen, $42.4M
