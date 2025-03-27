The Top 10 Donors in the 2024 Election

Elon Musk tops OpenSecrets' list, with 5 others breaking the $100M mark
Posted Mar 27, 2025 12:42 PM CDT
Musk Easily Tops All Donors in 2024 Race
Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

It's no secret that Elon Musk dumped millions of dollars into the 2024 campaign of President Trump and others, but now there's more of a peg on the total. OpenSecrets says the DOGE chief forked over more than $290 million to GOP candidates, PACs, and other outside spending groups, but there were five others who broke the $100 million mark as well, including banking heir Timothy Mellon, who came in a somewhat-distant second with nearly $200 million in donations. Of the top 10 on OpenSecrets' list, only two donors are deemed "solidly Democratic/liberal"—former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz. Here are the top 10 donors, along with the amounts they contributed to 2024 campaign committees and independent expenditure groups:

  1. Elon Musk, $291.5M
  2. Timothy Mellon, $197M
  3. Miriam Adelson, $148.3M
  4. Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, $143.5M
  5. Kenneth C. Griffin, $108.4M
  6. Jeffrey and Janine Yass, $101.1M
  7. Paul Singer, $66.8M
  8. Mike Bloomberg, $64.3M
  9. Dustin Moskovitz, $50.7M
  10. Marc Andreessen, $42.4M
See who else made the top 25 here. (More Election 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X