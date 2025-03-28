Rubio: At Least 300 Students Have Had Visas Revoked

If you're finding it hard to keep up with the number of foreign students in the US who have had their visas revoked in recent days, Secretary of State Marco Rubio says it's "at least 300." The Hill reports that number is "far higher" than what had been known. "Maybe more, it might be more than 300 at this point," Rubio said at a press conference in Guyana in response to questions from reporters. "We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa," he said, an apparent reference to the pro-Palestinian views held by many of the detained students.

"I hope at some point we run out because we have gotten rid of all of them, but we're looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up," Rubio continued. He was being asked about a report in Axios claiming that the Trump administration is looking to block certain colleges and other institutes of higher education, those the administration deems as having too many "pro-Hamas" students, from enrolling any foreign students at all. Notes a Justice Department official, "That's one of their biggest cash cows, foreign students. That's a meaningful source of revenue for them." Across the US, there are 1.5 million foreigners with student visas. (The AP has a list of those whose detainments and deportations have made the biggest headlines.)