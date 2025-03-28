Politics / Greenland Putin: Trump Will Likely Go After Greenland 'Systematically' His comment comes a day after Trump said US will 'go as far as we have to go' to obtain it By Evann Gastaldo Posted Mar 28, 2025 1:17 AM CDT Copied Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the initial loading ceremony at Lavna coal transshipment complex via videoconference in Murmansk, Russia, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Sergei Karpukhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) With the Vances' trip to Greenland looming, two notable quotes on the subject of the Trump administration's stated desire to take over the Arctic island: From Trump: Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday, the president said, "We need Greenland for national security and international security. So we'll, I think, we'll go as far as we have to go." He went on to mention Denmark; Greenland is an autonomous territory, but is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, ABC News reports: "We need Greenland. And the world needs us to have Greenland, including Denmark. Denmark has to have us have Greenland. And, you know, we'll see what happens. But if we don't have Greenland, we can't have great international security. I view it from a security standpoint, we have to be there." From Putin: The Russian president on Thursday offered his prediction on what his US counterpart will do, the Hill reports. "It is obvious that the United States will continue to systematically promote its geostrategic, military-political, and economic interests in the Arctic. As for Greenland, this is a matter that concerns two specific states and has nothing to do with us," he said while speaking at the International Arctic Forum hosted in Russia. Putin did, however, note that Russia is concerned with what he views as an increase in NATO preparing for possible conflict in the "High North." When the vice president and second lady arrive in Greenland Friday for what has now been shortened to a one-day trip to a Space Force base, JD Vance is expected to criticize Danish government of the island, sources tell CNN. (More Greenland stories.) Report an error