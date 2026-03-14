Non-Gambling Mormon Cuts Loose With $10K Stake

It wasn't the most typical of assignments: McKay Coppins got dispensation from his bishop along with a $10,000 stake from his bosses at the Atlantic to explore the world of online sports betting. In a first-person piece for the magazine, Coppins, a married father of four and practicing Mormon—thus the need for his bishop's blessing—explains how he used the money to bet on games over the NFL season to better understand the boom in legal sports wagering. At first it was mere entertainment, he writes: small bets, a few wins, and the thrill of watching games with money on the line. But the apps—stuffed with promotions, bonus bets, and endless wagering options—quickly turned gambling into an all-consuming habit. "You're addicted," his wife whispered to him in church when she spotted him checking his DraftKings app.