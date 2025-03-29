Elon Musk Sells X, to Another Musk Company

Elon Musk has sold social media site X to his own xAI artificial intelligence company in a $33 billion all-stock deal, the billionaire announced on Friday. Both companies are privately held, which means they aren't required to disclose their finances to the public. Musk said in a post on X that the move will "unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach," per the AP. He said the deal values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion. Musk, who serves as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as an advisor to President Trump, bought the site then called Twitter for $44 billion in 2022; gutted its staff and changed its policies on hate speech, misinformation, and user verification; and renamed it X.