Train Heist Suspect Leads Cops on 80-Mile Chase

Two people arrested Thursday in connection with a series of train robberies targeting Nike sneakers are Mexican citizens believed to have been in the US illegally, according to police in Arizona. The Hualapai Nation Police Department announced the arrests in a Friday Facebook post , saying a maroon Chevy Tahoe "suspected to be involved in train robberies in the area" was stopped around 2:40am Thursday before eight people fled the vehicle, per NBC News . Officers, who discovered stolen Nike shoes nearby, arrested the male driver, who they said is from Mexico. In the same post, officers said a woman from Mexico was arrested in a separate incident Thursday after leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Officers had pulled over a white Toyota 4Runner for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, but when they approached, they "observed evidence of criminal activity" related to the train robberies, officers said. The driver exited the vehicle at officers' request, but then got back inside and drove away, hitting a patrol officer, who was uninjured, police said, per NBC. The woman was chased for 80 miles until she lost control, hit a guard rail, was ejected from the SUV, and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. Both man and woman were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center. Eleven others have been charged in a January train robbery near Perrin, Arizona, per the Independent. Of those, 10 are Mexicans who were in the US illegally, police say. (More Arizona stories.)