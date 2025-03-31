Louisiana Voters Reject Constitutional Amendments

Louisiana voters soundly rejected four constitutional amendments championed by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry related to crime, courts, and finances. Voters said no to each amendment by margins exceeding 60%, according to preliminary results the secretary of state's office released after voting concluded Saturday evening.
- Landry and his allies had crisscrossed the state in support of an amendment that would have made sweeping changes to the revenue and finance section of the state's constitution, the AP reports. The amendment received bipartisan support from lawmakers during a November special session on tax reform and was presented as a way to boost teacher salaries, curb excess spending and get rid of special tax breaks in the constitution.