Report: Waltz Used Gmail for Government Business

Amid the ongoing fallout from Signalgate, three US officials have come forward to accuse President Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, and his team of using his personal Gmail account to conduct government business. The Washington Post also reviewed documents, including emails, corroborating the officials' allegations. Gmail is not as secure as Signal, and while the sources say the information for which he used that email was not particularly sensitive, the Post notes it included info such as Waltz's schedule that could still be "exploited." At least one aide, however, is accused of using Gmail to send sensitive military information in an email the Post reviewed.

A National Security Council spokesperson says he has no evidence Waltz has used Gmail as described by the sources, and that he "didn't and wouldn't send classified information on an open account," but in a statement to Axios, he acknowledges Waltz has "received emails and calendar invites from legacy contacts on his personal email" and copied his official email "to ensure compliance with records retention." The Post's sources also accused Waltz of starting other Signal chats regarding sensitive information. With stories like these popping up, sources tell the Post and the Wall Street Journal Waltz is losing support among members of the administration. President Trump, however, is still insisting he won't fire Waltz. One source says that's largely because Trump doesn't want to give the "liberal media a scalp." (More Mike Waltz stories.)