Susan Crawford Wins Wisconsin Race Musk Poured Money Into

Democrat Susan Crawford won Wisconsin's Supreme Court special election Tuesday, leading with 54.3% of the vote to Republican Brad Schimel's 45.8% with 92% of votes counted, PBS reports. The win retains a Democratic 4-3 majority on the state's high court for at least the next year, during a term when it's likely to hear cases on abortion rights, unions and collective bargaining rights, and congressional maps and redistricting, NBC News reports. Crawford's win was seen as a rebuke to President Trump's administration, including adviser Elon Musk, who poured millions into the race to elect her opponent, NPR reports.

That includes $2 million he gave away to voters in an election he said could decide "the future of civilization." As of this writing, he and Trump had yet to respond publicly to Crawford's win, but some big names were congratulating her, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports. "Congratulations to Judge Susan Crawford on her victory, and to the people of Wisconsin for electing a judge who believes in the rule of law and protecting our freedoms," wrote former President Barack Obama on social media. The take from Bernie Sanders: "Congratulations Wisconsin on electing Susan Crawford. As a result of your strong grassroots organizing, you have defeated the wealthiest person on earth. You have set an example for the rest of the country. We can do it."