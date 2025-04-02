Finland Will Pull Out of Global Landmine Treaty

Finland on Tuesday announced it will pull out of a global landmine treaty—a move made "as Russia fears grow," reports Politico. Politico reports the 1997 Ottawa Convention "has come under increasing pressure because of the Kremlin's war on Ukraine, especially in countries neighboring Russia." Finland counts itself in that group: It shares an 830-mile border with Russia—the longest of any NATO country, per Defense News—and exiting the treaty would allow it to use landmines along that border. Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in March expressed that they intend to do the same. More: