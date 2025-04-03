Eric Adams Won't Be Running for Reelection as a Democrat

Fresh off the dismissal of federal corruption charges , New York City Mayor Eric Adams is moving ahead with his reelection campaign. News 12 reports that Adams will be running as an independent in the Big Apple's mayoral race, as announced in an early Thursday tweet by Adams himself. "I have always put New York's people before politics and party—and I always will," Adams wrote . "I am running for mayor in the general election because our city needs independent leadership that understands working people."

In January, Adams spoke with News 12 and said he wouldn't change parties. "No, I'm a true-blue Democrat," he said at the time, though he added that he was also "a true blue-collar mayor." In the video accompanying his tweet, Adams said he was going the independent route because his criminal case "dragged on too long," preventing him from campaigning effectively, per the AP. "I have been this racehorse that has been held back," he tells Politico. "This is so unnatural for me."

What Adams' decision means is that, if he gets the required 3,750 signatures by May 27 to earn a place on the ballot, he'll now avoid having to face off against other Democratic contenders in that primary, which include former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. "This is yet another move by Eric Adams that brings him closer to Trump," she says in a statement, per News 12. "New York needs a mayor who stands up to the president, not one who caves to him. I won't let Donald Trump take over our city." More from the mayor here.