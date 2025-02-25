Fyre Fest 2 Is Really Happening (Probably)

Founder Billy McFarland teases a great time, with no mention of artists, food
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 25, 2025 8:20 AM CST
An April 28, 2017 scene from Fyre Festival in the Exuma islands, Bahamas. Surely they can improve upon this?   (Jake Strang via AP)

The first Fyre Festival was an absolute disaster. The second? Touted as a rip-roaring good time. "You'll explore by day alongside your favorite talent and come together at night to celebrate with music," reads a promotional poster shared Monday, which assures us "Fyre Festival 2 is real." More:

  • Billy McFarland, the convicted fraudster behind 2017's failed Fyre Fest, has teased Fyre Fest 2 numerous times since his release from prison, cancelling one version for which he began selling tickets in August 2023, per the Los Angeles Times.
  • Just months ago, he announced the event would take place on a private Caribbean island in April. But plans have changed again.
  • Fyre Fest 2 is now to take place May 30-June 2 at Mexico's Isla Mujeres, about 8 miles off the coast of Cancun. There will be "boundary-pushing excursions by day" and "intimate beach-side performances at night," according to the poster.

  • "I'm sure many people think I'm crazy for doing this again. But I feel I'd be crazy not to do it again," says McFarland, who is working with live event producer Lostnights. "After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans."
  • Some 2,000 tickets went on sale Monday and are "expected to sell out quickly," according to the website. The Washington Post breaks down the packages, ranging from $1,400 up to $1.1 million for a yacht stay and private chauffeur service. Some 10% of profits will go toward the $26 million in restitution McFarland owes, per Today.

  • Accommodations are offered with only some of the ticket packages. One $25,000 package for two offers a "luxury" stay at one of two hotels (one with regular rates around $500 per night, the other around $1,400 per night) but ticket holders apparently don't get a choice, per the Post.
  • As for food, we know nothing. "While we don't have specific menu details yet, cuisine is one of the key elements of our festival," says the website's chatbot, per the Post. Hopefully no more dry cheese sandwiches.
  • What about the artists? Again, we know nothing—but McFarland says they're definitely coming this time. "We're going to have artists across electronic, hip hop, pop and rock," he tells Today. "However, it's not just music. We might have a professional skateboarder do a demonstration. We might have an MMA champion teach you techniques in the morning."
