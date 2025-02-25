Fyre Fest 2 Is Really Happening (Probably)

The first Fyre Festival was an absolute disaster. The second? Touted as a rip-roaring good time. "You'll explore by day alongside your favorite talent and come together at night to celebrate with music," reads a promotional poster shared Monday, which assures us "Fyre Festival 2 is real." More:
- Billy McFarland, the convicted fraudster behind 2017's failed Fyre Fest, has teased Fyre Fest 2 numerous times since his release from prison, cancelling one version for which he began selling tickets in August 2023, per the Los Angeles Times.
- Just months ago, he announced the event would take place on a private Caribbean island in April. But plans have changed again.
- Fyre Fest 2 is now to take place May 30-June 2 at Mexico's Isla Mujeres, about 8 miles off the coast of Cancun. There will be "boundary-pushing excursions by day" and "intimate beach-side performances at night," according to the poster.