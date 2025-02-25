Fyre Fest 2 Is Really Happening (Probably)

The first Fyre Festival was an absolute disaster. The second? Touted as a rip-roaring good time. "You'll explore by day alongside your favorite talent and come together at night to celebrate with music," reads a promotional poster shared Monday, which assures us "Fyre Festival 2 is real." More:



Billy McFarland, the convicted fraudster behind 2017's failed Fyre Fest, has teased Fyre Fest 2 numerous times since his release from prison, cancelling one version for which he began selling tickets in August 2023, per the Los Angeles Times.

Just months ago, he announced the event would take place on a private Caribbean island in April. But plans have changed again.

Fyre Fest 2 is now to take place May 30-June 2 at Mexico's Isla Mujeres, about 8 miles off the coast of Cancun. There will be "boundary-pushing excursions by day" and "intimate beach-side performances at night," according to the poster.