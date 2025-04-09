North Korean Assassin Turned Pastor Dies

Kim Shin-jo resettled in South Korea after failed mission to kill president
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 9, 2025 5:00 PM CDT
North Korean Assassin Turned Pastor Dies
"From Kim Il Sung’s perspective, he couldn’t help killing President Park to achieve communization of South Korea," Kim said in 2009.   (Yonhap via AP)

Kim Shin-jo, a prominent ex-North Korean commando who resettled in South Korea as a pastor after his daring mission to assassinate South Korean President Park Chung-hee in 1968 failed, died on Wednesday. He was 82. Kim died of old age and his official funeral is set for Saturday, Kim's Sungrak Church in Seoul said. It said Kim was survived by his wife, whom he met after resettling in South Korea, and two children—a son and a daughter.

  • Kim was among a team of 31 North Korean commandos who tried to storm South Korea's mountainside presidential palace to assassinate Park, an authoritarian president who had been ruling South Korea with an iron-fist since 1961, the AP reports.

  • The North Koreans had slipped undetected through the Koreas' heavily fortified border and came within striking distance of Park's palace. After battles that raged for two weeks in the nearby hills, all but three of the intruders were killed. Two survivors were believed to have returned to North Korea, while Kim was the only one captured alive by South Korean forces.
  • In a news conference arranged by South Korean authorities, Kim stunned the nation by saying that his team came "to slit the throat of Park Chung-hee." The infiltration killed about 30 South Koreans.
  • In media interviews, Kim said he was pardoned because he didn't fire a single bullet during the shootouts and was persuaded by South Korean officials to disavow communism. He said South Korean intelligence authorities later had him travel across the country to make speeches critical of North Korean systems at schools, companies, and other places.
  • Kim said he later learned that his parents in North Korea were executed. Kim was ordained as a pastor in 1997. Kim said the 1968 attack was made at the order of North Korea founder and then leader Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
  • "I earlier didn't know why Kim Il Sung wanted to kill President Park," Kim Shin-jo said in a 2009 interview with South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo newspaper. "But I came to know the reason as I spent time here. Kim must have been afraid of a poor country such as South Korea becoming rich. As the economy improved, South Korea would secure more money to buy weapons."
