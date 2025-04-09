North Korean Assassin Turned Pastor Dies

Kim Shin-jo, a prominent ex-North Korean commando who resettled in South Korea as a pastor after his daring mission to assassinate South Korean President Park Chung-hee in 1968 failed, died on Wednesday. He was 82. Kim died of old age and his official funeral is set for Saturday, Kim's Sungrak Church in Seoul said. It said Kim was survived by his wife, whom he met after resettling in South Korea, and two children—a son and a daughter.

Kim was among a team of 31 North Korean commandos who tried to storm South Korea's mountainside presidential palace to assassinate Park, an authoritarian president who had been ruling South Korea with an iron-fist since 1961, the AP reports.