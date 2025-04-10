After $52 Donation Leads to Prison, She's Free Again

Ksenia Karelina was all smiles Thursday as she touched down in the UAE after more than a year in Russian custody. The US-Russian ballerina sentenced to 12 years for treason following a small donation to a US nonprofit offering aid to Ukraine will be even happier now that she's on a plane back to the US. More:



Big smile: The Emirati foreign ministry posted a photo of Karelina beaming beside Yousef al-Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US, at an airport in Abu Dhabi, where she was released Thursday, per People.

Heading home: "President Trump secured her release," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday on X, noting Karelina, also known as Ksenia Khavana, was "on a plane back home to the United States," per CBS News.

'Overjoyed': In a statement, Karelina's fiancé, boxer Chris van Heerden, said he was "overjoyed," per People. "She has endured a nightmare for 15 months and I cannot wait to hold her," he added. He also expressed gratitude to Trump, per the New York Times.