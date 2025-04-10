Man Critically Injured by Flying Gas Pump Hose

A 63-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a flying gas pump hose, police in Toronto say. Police say a man tried to drive his Mercedes-Benz E500 away from a Shell station in the city's west end Monday evening with the gas nozzle still attached, the Toronto Sun reports. "When the gentleman ... drove away, the gas hose ripped from the pump and unfortunately struck the man in his 60s, causing him to fall," Constable Ashley Visser tells CP24.