Man Critically Injured by Flying Gas Pump Hose

Police say he suffered 'life-threatening injuries' after man drove away with nozzle attached
Posted Apr 10, 2025 11:28 AM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/moisseyev)

A 63-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a flying gas pump hose, police in Toronto say. Police say a man tried to drive his Mercedes-Benz E500 away from a Shell station in the city's west end Monday evening with the gas nozzle still attached, the Toronto Sun reports. "When the gentleman ... drove away, the gas hose ripped from the pump and unfortunately struck the man in his 60s, causing him to fall," Constable Ashley Visser tells CP24.

The man, who was leaving a gas station kiosk, suffered "life-threatening" injuries in the fall, police say. The driver, 26-year-old Ayub Bsis, returned to the scene, police say. He was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and careless driving causing bodily harm, police said in a Tuesday news release. (More freak accident stories.)

