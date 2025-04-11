Reynolds Won't Run Again in Iowa

In a surprise announcement Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will not seek a third term in office in 2026. Reynolds, a Republican, has held the position since 2017, when then-Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed US ambassador to China. She was elected to full terms in 2018 and 2022. "This wasn't an easy decision, because I love this state and I love serving you," Reynolds said in a video posted on social media, the AP reports. "But, when my term ends, I will have had the privilege of serving as your governor for almost 10 years."

Reynolds said that her family has supporting her political career for years and that now "it's time for me to be there for them." Her husband, Kevin Reynolds, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023. In her condition of the state in January, she said his cancer remained in remission. Reynolds, who got her start in politics as treasurer in Clarke County in southern Iowa, was the state's first female governor. She was elected to the state Senate in 2008 before becoming Branstad's running mate in the 2010 election. She was lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2017.

Republicans have been in the majority in both the Iowa House and Senate since 2017 and have been steadily increasing those majorities under Reynolds' leadership, giving her ample opportunity to advance her priorities. As for accomplishments, per the AP, she has cited: