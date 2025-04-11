State Department Staff Must Report 'Anti-Christian Bias'

State Department employees have been told to report their colleagues for any instances of "anti-Christian bias" they witness, according to a memo that was sent to embassies around the world under Secretary Marco Rubio's name. The accusations can be made anonymously, Politico reports. "Reports should be as detailed as possible, including names, dates, locations ... where the incident occurred," the cable says. "It's very Handmaid's Tale-esque," said a State Department official.

The State Department will work with a Trump administration task force that's looking for instances of "anti-religious bias" in the Biden administration. President Trump created the task force with an executive order in February. "Although the E.O. focuses on anti-Christian bias, targeting anyone for their religious beliefs is discriminatory and is contrary to the Constitution" as well as federal law, says the State Department notice, which Politico has seen. Some employees were stunned by the announcement, saying encouraging employees to turn each other in could create a culture of fear. The notice says the task force will assess its initial findings this month. (More State Department stories.)