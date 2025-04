Now that it's clear that El Salvador's president has no plans to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the US and US President Trump has no plans to force him to do so, despite a Supreme Court ruling demanding otherwise , some Democrat lawmakers are stepping up with demands of their own. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has requested a meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele while he's in the US, and if he doesn't get one, the senator says he will travel to El Salvador himself this week to check on Abrego Garcia, the Hill reports. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, is similarly looking to meet with Bukele, and has formally requested he be allowed an official visit to the prison to see Abrego Garcia.

The next hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon, reports CNN in an explainer on the case. In its own explainer, the Hill makes a prediction: The case will likely end up back before the Supreme Court, "to decide the matter of whether the government can be compelled to return Abrego Garcia." For further reading, a few reactions to the situation:

At MSNBC, Jordan Rubin writes that the Trump administration's defiance was essentially predicted by high court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. "Had the Supreme Court taken a more direct stance last week against official attempts to avoid compliance, he could've been back by now," Rubin writes of Abrego Garcia.

At the Hill, Kimberly Wehle writes that the Supreme Court gave Trump an "out" and the POTUS is using it. "The justices should have shouted from the rooftops that this practice must stop immediately," but they did not, Wehle writes.

Jon Stewart also weighed in on the Daily Show Monday, taking what Variety calls a "somber tone" midway through the segment as he played a clip of Trump's meeting with Bukele. "Can I honestly tell you? Like, they're f---ing enjoying this, like the two of them. Our president, their president, [they're like], 'I can't do it. I guess we'll just have to let him rot in f---ing prison, even though he didn't deserve to be there.'"

(Trump also said Monday that "homegrown criminals are next" to be sent to El Salvador .)