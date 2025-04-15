Trump to El Salvador President: 'Homegrown Criminals' Are Next

The Trump administration and El Salvador's president have made it clear that Kilmar Abrego Garcia will not be returned to the US after his mistaken deportation to his native country, despite the Supreme Court's ruling that he must be brought back. But another moment from President Trump's Monday meeting with his Salvadoran counterpart is also making headlines: The moment when Trump told Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during their Oval Office meeting, "Homegrown criminals are next. I said homegrowns are next, the homegrowns. You've got to build about five more places," an apparent reference to prisons that could fit more prisoners. As Trump continued, "It's not big enough," administration officials could be heard laughing in response to the comments, USA Today reports.

Trump doubled down on the remark later, telling reporters, "We always have to obey the laws, but we also have homegrown criminals that push people into subways, that hit elderly ladies on the back of the head with a baseball bat when they're not looking, that are absolute monsters. I'd like to include them in the group of people to get them out of the country." He acknowledged, however, that administration officials must investigate whether that's legal. It's not, according to the legal experts who spoke to NBC News. "It is pretty obviously illegal and unconstitutional," says one. Trump officials have floated the idea of deporting US citizens on multiple occasions, ABC News reports. It's not clear whether they're referring to people born in the US or naturalized citizens. (More mass deportations stories.)