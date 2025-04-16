Woman Doesn't Survive Cooldown at Paris Gym

A woman is dead and another is in critical condition after cold therapy went horribly wrong at a Paris gym. A 29-year-old gym employee and a 34-year-old client were discovered in cardiac arrest on Monday evening at Paris' On Air gym following a nitrogen leak from a cold chamber, or cryochamber, per the Guardian . That chamber is where liquid nitrogen is typically converted to colorless, odorless gas to reach temperatures as low as minus 256 degrees Fahrenheit . The surviving woman is described as "between life and death," per People . Three others who attempted to revive the women were also hospitalized, while 150 people were evacuated from the building. The Paris prosecutor's office said the cause of death was undetermined, with an autopsy and toxicology analysis pending.

The chamber in question was said to have been repaired earlier Monday. Cold therapy is a popular wellness trend that takes many forms, one of them being ice baths. People using cryochambers typically enter a walk-in room or pod, exposing themselves to subfreezing temperatures for just a few minutes. The idea is to increase heart rate, blood flow, and oxygen in the blood to reduce muscle pain and swelling and aid tissue repair. However, research into cryotherapy is "still in its infancy," according to the Mayo Clinic, which suggests that applying ice to swollen joints or taking a dip in cold water may be just as beneficial, per the Guardian. Experts have warned about the dangers of oxygen depletion and asphyxiation in using nitrogen cryochambers, as the liquid nitrogen expands when it vaporizes and can displace oxygen in enclosed spaces.