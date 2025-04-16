Toddler Lost in Cougar Country Is Saved by Furry Friend

A large search party involving multiple law-enforcement agencies couldn't locate a missing toddler who wandered away from his home in bear and cougar country on Monday. Thankfully, a rancher's dog did. On Tuesday morning, about 16 hours after the 2-year-old had disappeared from his home in Seligman, Arizona, about 75 miles west of Flagstaff, a rancher spotted the boy walking along a fence line on his property—and he wasn't alone. Trotting alongside the boy was the rancher's dog, Buford, who normally patrols the property and fends off coyotes, per NBC News .

It was a happy ending to a fearful night. During the search, a Department of Public Safety helicopter had spotted two mountain lions in the area, which is also home to bears and snakes, per KPNX. It turns out the boy had traveled 7 miles through the wilderness, at one point sleeping under a tree, rancher Scottie Dunton tells NBC. "He went through some rough country, it's all mountains and canyons and boulder piles, and it's rough for adults, let alone for 2-year-old kids," he says. "I told him, 'Buddy, you're the toughest little 2-year-old I've ever seen,'" Dunton adds, per KPNX.

Having retraced the boy's steps, Dunton believes Buford, an Anatolian Pyrenees, found the toddler about a mile away and led him to Dunton's home. "He goes half a mile, a mile from the house and just makes big loops," he tells KPNX. "He loves kids, and I imagine he wouldn't leave him once he'd found him," he adds, per NBC. The boy, who was wearing only a tank top and PJ bottoms, was in good shape, with only a few scratches. "There was a thousand ways for that to go really, really bad and one good way, and luckily it turned out to be the good way," Dunton tells KPNX. (More uplifting news stories.)