Trump: Immigrants Who 'Self-Deport' Will Get Paid

President Trump has proposed a "self-deportation" program for immigrants in the US illegally. The plan includes offering money and a plane ticket for those who choose to leave voluntarily, the AP reports. In an interview with Fox Noticias , Trump expressed willingness to help "good" immigrants return legally. "We're going to give them a stipend. We're going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we're going to work with them—if they're good—if we want them back in, we're going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can," he said The president aims to deport criminals but is open to facilitating legal return for others.

Interviewer Rachel Campos-Duffy, wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, shared a clip of a Mexican man, saying he arrived in the US illegally more than 20 years ago and has children who are US citizens. She said the man would have voted for Trump if he was able to vote in the US. Trump said, "I look at this man. I say, this is a guy that we want to keep, adding, "I'll probably take heat for saying it." The president asked if the man was supposed to be deported, saying "I don't think he's in any danger of it." Trump said he wanted to help farms and hotels get the workers they need. His plan, he said, would be "very soothing" to farmers.

Asked by Campos-Duffy what he was most proud of since returning to office, Trump said border security was "literally 100%" perfect and would continue to improve, Fox News reports. He also praised his tariffs, claiming—despite the fact that US tariffs are paid by US importers, not other countries—that the US was "taking in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs from other countries that for many, many decades just ripped off the United States. " (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)