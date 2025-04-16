American Finally Caves, Will Give You Free WiFi

Next year will feel a lot more connected for passengers on American Airlines. Starting in 2026, flights on AA will now include WiFi for people who sign up for its free AAdvantage loyalty program, with the complimentary access provided by AT&T, reports USA Today . Currently, American Airlines passengers had to fork over about $10 for in-flight access to the internet; frequent fliers could get a monthly pass for $50, or a yearly pass for $599. The new free WiFi will be available on about 90% of the airline's fleet once it goes into effect, including on regional jets.

The New York Times reports that American is among the last of the major carriers to offer the perk. "Our customers greatly value staying connected while in the air, whether communicating with friends, getting work done, checking in on social media, or streaming their favorite subscription services," Heather Garboden, the airline's chief customer officer, says in a release. In a test run, the airline said it found its WiFi "surpassed performance expectations," and that it plans on offering the WiFI on "more planes than any other domestic carrier."

JetBlue was the first big US airline to offer gratis access to the internet, via its Fly-Fi broadband satellite service introduced in 2013, per the New York Times. Over the past decade or so, Delta and United have announced free WiFi, though a few stragglers, like American and Southwest, have continued to charge for access. CNN notes that even though airplane WiFi has been spotty and slow over the years, the tech has evolved "significantly in the last decade." (More American Airlines stories.)