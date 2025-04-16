Chili's New Offering: The, Ahem, 'QP' Burger

Call Chili's anything but subtle: The casual restaurant chain is apparently gunning for the fast-food industry, and its opening shot is right across the bow of the Golden Arches. As Quartz reports, Chili's is rolling out a burger it's calling the Big QP , and, like a certain Quarter Pounder, it comes with two slices of American cheese, diced onions, pickles, and ketchup. The Big QP is made with more beef, and Chili's is plopping it on its "3 for Me" menu, which gets you an appetizer, entree, and drink with refills, all for $10.99. It might also get McDonald's to "call their lawyers," notes CNN .

Further in the not-so-subtle vein, Chili's had this to say in a press release: It called its new offering "less expensive than a comparable meal at McDonald's"—a Quarter Pounder is $5 to $7, depending on location, while a combo with medium fries and drink is a comparable cost to the 3 for Me's $10.99—and in ads derided the Quarter Pounder as "tiny." Allrecipes notes that the mockery is based in fact, with the Big QP weighing in at 7.5 ounces precooked versus the Quarter Pounder's 4 ounces. But as CNN notes, it's reasonable to assume that Chili's might get away with it: It did just last year with a Big Mac knockoff called the Big Smasher that targeted Mickey D's with a similarly saucy ad campaign that landed it zero legal trouble and a 15% jump in same-store sales. (More Chili's stories.)