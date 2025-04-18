Harvard Turns to Wealthy for Money to Fight Trump

Now that Harvard has committed to resisting the Trump administration's attempt to exert control over its policies, the university is looking for the money to bankroll the battle. Harvard's fundraising operation already has contacted some of its biggest givers, the Wall Street Journal reports. And alumni, many of whom said they're answering the call, have received emails about the university facing "a critical moment," with the administration freezing $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in federal contracts. Michael Bloomberg, John Paulson, and David Rubenstein are among the wealthy being pitched, per the Journal. Other alumni, many of whom had not donated in years or ever, provided their responses: