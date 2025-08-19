Trump Promises No US Troops Are Going to Ukraine

Much remains unclear about how the Russia-Ukraine situation will shake out, but President Trump is taking one possibility off the table: The US will not send ground troops to Ukraine to enforce any peace agreement, he told Fox News on Tuesday. "You have my assurance," he told Fox & Friends on Tuesday. On Monday, Trump said the US would be "involved" in any security guarantees for Ukraine, and he fleshed that out a bit in his Fox interview, reports the Washington Post.

"When it comes to security, they're willing to put people on the ground," Trump said, referring to European nations. "We're willing to help them with things, especially probably ... by air because there's nobody that has the kind of stuff we have."