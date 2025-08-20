US Citizenship Applicants to Be Screened for 'Anti-Americanism'

The Trump administration is tightening its approach to US citizenship reviews by instructing officials to take a closer look at whether applicants display "good moral character." A recent US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) memo calls for a more "rigorous, holistic, and comprehensive" evaluation process, the Washington Post reports. Officers are now expected to consider an applicant's "behavior, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions"—rather than just a lack of criminal history—with each application judged on a case-by-case basis. Applicants will specifically be screened for "anti-Americanism," the AP reports, though it's not clear exactly how that will be defined.

Experts say the directive adds a layer of subjectivity and reflects the administration's broader effort to restrict legal immigration. Jane Lopez, a Brigham Young University professor who studies citizenship policy, notes that while the policy isn't entirely new, it gives officers more leeway to interpret what "good moral character" means, potentially making it harder for non-citizens to obtain legal status. The memo suggests applicants should now prove they have "positive attributes," which may include family responsibility, community involvement, and educational achievement.

USCIS spokesperson Matthew J. Tragesser says the guidance aims to ensure citizenship is reserved for "the world's best of the best," focusing on contributions to society rather than just the absence of wrongdoing. However, some experts, like UC Davis law professor Gabriel J. Chin, warn the move could make approval more arbitrary and exclusionary, pointing out that many US-born citizens would not meet such a high bar if they applied as immigrants. Experts disagree on the constitutionality of the new guidelines, with some arguing First Amendment rights apply to anyone on US soil, not just citizens. The renewed scrutiny comes amid a broader crackdown on immigration during Trump's second term, which features ramped-up deportations, limits on asylum and refugee admissions, and increased enforcement resources.