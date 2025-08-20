Nebraska Plans Immigration Detention Center 'Cornhusker Clink'

Nebraska announced plans Tuesday for an immigration detention center in the remote southwest corner of the state as President Trump's administration races to expand the infrastructure necessary for increasing deportations, the AP reports. The facility will be dubbed the "Cornhusker Clink," a play on Nebraska's nickname of the Cornhusker State and an old slang term for jail. The alliterative name follows in the vein of the previously announced "Alligator Alcatraz" and "Deportation Depot" detention centers in Florida and the "Speedway Slammer" in Indiana .

Republican Gov. Jim Pillen said he and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had agreed to use an existing minimum security prison work camp in McCook—a remote city of about 7,000 people in the middle of the wide-open prairies between Denver and Omaha—to house people awaiting deportation and being held for other immigration proceedings. It's expected to be a Midwest hub for detainees from several states. The facility can accommodate 200 people with plans to expand to 300.

"If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Nebraska's Cornhusker Clink. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App," Noem said in a separate statement. Noem's agency posted a picture on social media showing ears of corn wearing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement hats, standing in front of a prison fence. Pillen also announced he would order the Nebraska National Guard to provide administrative and logistical support to Nebraska-based immigration agents. About 20 soldiers will be involved. And he said the Nebraska State Patrol would allow six troopers to help federal immigration agents make arrests.

Last week, officials in the rural Tennessee town of Mason voted to approve agreements to turn a former prison into an immigration detention facility operated by a private company, despite loud objections from residents and activists during a contentious public meeting.