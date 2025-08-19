Quentin Tarantino on Why He Ditched Planned Final Film

Director Quentin Tarantino has said his 10th film will be his last—but that film will definitely not be The Movie Critic. Tarantino planned to direct his script of that name after initially considering it for a TV series, but in pre-production, realized he wouldn't be expanding much on his skillset. That's because his main challenge with Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood—"How are we going to turn Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969 without using CGI?"—was the same one presented with The Movie Critic, set in 1977. "I already kind of knew, more or less, how to turn LA into an older time," he said on the "Church of Tarantino" podcast, per Variety. "It was too much like the last one."