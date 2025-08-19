Trump Jokes: These Talks Might Get Me Into Heaven

'I'm hearing I'm not doing well'
Posted Aug 19, 2025 10:00 AM CDT
Trump Jokes About Peace Talks Getting Him to Heaven
President Trump participates in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in the East Room of the White House on Monday in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump has made no secret that he thinks his peacemaking efforts are worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize. But in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Trump joked that his talks with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky might yield him a higher reward, reports the Hill:

  • "If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that's a pretty—I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

  • As for that peace prize, even Hillary Clinton said she'd consider nominating Trump should he end the Russia-Ukraine war. But under her conditions, the idea of Ukraine being required to hand over the Donbas region to Russia might squelch the idea.

