An Oyster Farmer Joins Race to Unseat Susan Collins

There's no shortage of Maine Democrats looking to unseat Susan Collins, the state's stalwart moderate Republican senator. Graham Platner, a 40-year-old veteran of both the Army and Marines, has entered Maine's Democratic primary with hopes of foiling Collins' 2026 reelection bid, reports NBC News . Platner, who served four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and now works as an oyster farmer in Sullivan, Maine, is centering his campaign on universal health care, affordable housing, and pulling the US out of foreign conflicts. He's something of an outlier, reports Politico , never having run for office before.

"When I joined the Marine Corps, I joined up because I really, truly believed in the American project," says Platner, per NBC. "I wanted to fight for something I loved and that I thought was good in Iraq and Afghanistan. I watched both failed policies, failed strategies, failed tactics being used over and over and over again." Platner's bid complicates a primary that was widely seen as party efforts to circle the wagons around Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, notes Politico, though she hasn't yet announced a run. Platner joins a Democratic field that already includes Jordan Wood, a former congressional chief of staff, and David Costello, who previously ran against independent Sen. Angus King. Rep. Jared Golden has ruled out a bid.

Democrats see Collins' seat as their best pickup opportunity in the next Senate cycle, as they need to flip at least four seats to claim a majority. Though Maine has leaned Democratic in recent presidential elections, Collins has consistently defied those trends, most recently beating her Democratic challenger by 8 points in 2020. She remains the only Republican senator representing a state that voted for Kamala Harris in 2024.