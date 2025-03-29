Hegseth Involves Wife, Brother in Pentagon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who under criticism for not maintaining security in planning strikes in Yemen, brought his wife along to two meetings with foreign officials for discussions of sensitive military information. Jennifer Hegseth, a former producer for Fox News, is not an employee of the Defense Department, and the Pentagon would not say whether she has a security clearance. Although the secretary can invite anyone to such meetings, it would be unusual for anyone without clearance to attend, the Wall Street Journal reports, and security staffers usually are assigned to keep that from happening. In addition, Hegseth's younger brother is on the Pentagon payroll, per the AP. Details include: