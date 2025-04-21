The World's 10 Busiest Airports

Some 9.5 billion passengers hopped a flight on planet Earth last year, and Airports Council International World takes a look at which airports handled the most. With traffic up 8.8% over 2023, the 10 busiest airports accounted for 9% of those passengers—a whopping 855 million. While most of the rankings were fairly static, the biggest mover was Shanghai Pudong International Airport, which rocketed up to No. 10 from No. 21. The 2024 numbers mark a milestone of sorts: Airport traffic bounced back to pre-pandemic (2019) levels. "We're very happy to see that the traffic is back, and we're anticipating significant growth moving forward right now, even with some of the headwinds that we're seeing," ACI World director general Justin Erbacci tells CNN Travel. The 10 busiest: